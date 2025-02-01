Another plea to motorists from cyclists

Cyclists are pleading for more respect from motorists and an understanding that they too, along with runners and pedestrians, have a right to be on Barbados’ roads.

They complained of dangerous driving practices which put their lives at risks, deteriorating roads riddled with potholes and cracking at the sides, as well as poor lighting in the early morning and evening.

The Weekend Nation spoke with Charles Lynch, president of the Barbados Cycling Union, and Alan Kelly of Sentry/Glassesco Cycling Club, both of whom also ride for leisure. They are of the view that attention is paid to the plight of riders only when there is a road fatality, but they deal with dangerous situations every time they hit the road.

“There are people who are driving and they have no sympathy or empathy for people who are riding. Our experience is that we are still very fearful of motorists coming too close to us,” Lynch said.

Warrens Wheelers, of which he is a member, ride on Tuesdays and Thursdays around 4 a.m. with numbers as high as 30 people. They range in age from 35 to 70 years and take their own precautions.

“We make sure that we have our lights, so you have a headlight for sure and a flashing light at the back that people would see you,” Lynch said.

“The equipment that we use now has been upgraded. We have computers that can tell you when a car is approaching. So the car picks up the sensor about 200 metres from you to tell you a car is coming. If there are multiple cars, it would tell you three or four cars [are] coming behind you.”

Street lighting also leaves a lot to be desired, in his opinion.

“There are certain streets in Barbados, if we did not have proper lights, we would not be able to see the potholes at all. Now that the Government is doing the resurfacing programme in terms of the mill and pave, we try our outmost best only to ride on smooth roads.

“This country is in dire need of street lighting. When you look at Barbados where we have all this sunlight, and you have whole buildings powered by solar energy and stuff like that now, I think Government needs to move in that direction.”

Kelly’s sons ride locally and professionally and the dangers of the road hit closer to home than he could have ever imagined. His son Jacob, who was living and training in Miami, Florida, was struck from behind by a car travelling at 60 miles per hour.

“His right ear was severed and they had to rush him to the Jackson Memorial [Hospital] to stitch it back on. He had multiple injuries to his head and body,” Kelly said.

“It is a concern and we only realise, or we only pay attention when people die and it is sad because there are a lot of people, a lot of cyclists that I have met recently who refuse to ride on the road anymore.”

For Kelly, safety for cyclists is of critical importance given the amount of time they spend on the road, especially when training for competition, which could be as high as six days a week for three to five hours a day.

His leisure group, the Evening Cycling Crew, also rides several days a week, moving off from Coral Ridge in Christ Church at 4:15 p.m. to navigate that parish as well as parts of St Philip and St John. Recognising some of the roads are not properly lit, they taper the routes accordingly to finish earlier, when necessary.

He said they realised drivers were not giving them room or consideration and experienced drivers passing them – almost hitting their hands on the handle bars – only to make sharp left turns in front of them. This had a ripple effect on the pack when two or three fell in the front. Kelly said they were dealing with the same conditions as drivers and had to make the same decisions. He addressed complaints of why they were not riding closer to the left. “There are a lot of obstacles that prevent us from riding dead, dead on the left and then we’re dodging a lot of these potholes. So then if you see a pothole coming up, you go right and try to dodge it a bit. You still have to be very conscious . . . you’re listening out to see if a car is coming up behind you fast, because some of them, if you barely move out, they clean you up.

He added: “I’ve been hit, I’ve been struck about three times on the road. Honestly, it’s been really bad.”

Kelly called for more defensive driving and some kind of punitive action linked to insurance. He said the idea of bike lanes was “pie in the sky”.

“I don’t think we’re ever going to get those, but what I would like to see is more defensive driving. I would like them to recognise that runners, pedestrians and cyclists can be commuters . . . but they have a reason to be on the road and they should be respected for that,” he said.

“I also think that when drivers put cyclists in danger, or pedestrians, their insurance companies should issue warnings to them. The insurance companies out there should try to bring in more defensive driving programmes for motorists to educate them on the dangers of doing certain manoeuvres on the road and passing cyclists too close.”

Like Warrens Wheelers, Kelly’s group also takes precautions. Before they set off, they hold a brief – especially for new cyclists – on-road etiquette and look out for potholes and hazards. Kelly said there was a “method of communication between cyclists”, and the older riders taught the dos and don’ts.

They protect themselves as much as they can with helmets, gloves and goggles. However, the bike shorts and jerseys are rather thin, so when they fall, there is not much protection for the skin, which can result in a severe case of road rash or what is commonly called burnouts.

Lynch also believes bikes lanes won’t become a reality.

“I don’t think that’s something that we can afford, not only financially, but we don’t have the physical space. All we need the motorists to do is to be more mindful that a bicycle can be used as transportation. You have to be cognisant that people are riding.”

Martin Jones often hops on his bike, riding from southern Christ Church to parts of St Lucy and into the country. He also complained of drivers cutting sharply in front of riders and using the horn, not the brakes.

“You don’t know what I am going to do,” said the retired police officer. “It might be a pothole on the left I am trying

to shun; so press the horn and then press the brakes.”

He also recognised less respect from drivers and said being on the road early in the morning was the safest time because there was less traffic.

“I am always watching the road when riding because I know somebody will do foolishness,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kelly wanted collaboration between the two parties. He said even when the road was clear, some drivers played “Russian roulette” with riders. He is of the view that even when some drivers have space to the right, they purposely pass close to the riders.

He said he wished drivers could take part in sports like cycling to understand the danger riders faced “when vehicles pass dangerously close”.

“It is not a good feeling. It’s about time that people stop talking and try to help . . . We do need people to pay attention more to what we go through.” (SAT)