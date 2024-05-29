Another person charged for Parris’ tragic, untimely death Loop Barbados

A 44-year-old woman is now being charged for the unnatural death of Sonia Parris.

She is Keisha Kerryann Brathwaite-Burke of the corner of Bynoe Road, Worthings View and Rendezvous Road in Christ Church

The Barbados Police Service Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in the Southern Division have charged a second individual with the murder of Parris.

She appeared before the Magistrate at District C Court in Oistins, Christ Church today, Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

She was not allowed to plea to the indictable charge and was remanded to Dodds Prison until June 19, 2024.