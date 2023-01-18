Another man charged with murder of Simeon Legall Loop Barbados

A 35-year-old man of no fixed place of abode has been remanded to Dodds Prison in relation to the murder Simeon Legall.

Ian Alleyne Farrell appeared before Magistrate Douglas Fredericks at the District D Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 16 and was charged for murdering Legall between November 8 and 10, 2022.

On November 10, 2022, Legall was found motionless in his bed by a family member at his Spring Farm, St Thomas residence.

Farrel was remanded until February 10, 2023.

Last November, 27-year-old Roman Anthony Drayton of School Lane, Halls Road, St Michael, was also charged for Legall’s murder and remanded to prison.