Another cyclist dies in crash in St Lucy Loop Barbados

UPDATE: Police have reissued today’s road fatality report stating that George Broomes was in fact walking in his Bromefield hometown when struck by the car travelling along Bromefield Main Road.

He subsequently died of his injuries while being treated at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Original story below:

Another road traffic collision in the North of the island has resulted in the untimely death of another pedal cyclist.

He has been identified as 64-year-old George Broomes.

The crash which has resulted in one fatality occurred about 6:25 am, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, along Bromefield Main Road in St Lucy.

Police reported that the motor vehicle and Broomes on his bicycle were travelling along Bromefield Main Road when the collision occurred. Broomes was in his Bromefield community not far from his home.

He was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by private motor vehicle, however, police disclosed that he died while receiving medical treatment.

Investigations are continuing into this matter.

Two Sundays ago, May 12, along Coles Cave Road, St Lucy in the vicinity of the Grape Hall Seventh Day Adventist Church, a 58-year-old cyclist was struck and killed. His death was the ninth road fatality for the year 2024 so far.

Editor’s Note: Previous title ‘Another cyclist dies in crash in St Lucy’ edited. Police have reissued the statement and an apology because the deceased in the 10th road fatality was a pedestrian walking along the road, not a cyclist as initially communicated.