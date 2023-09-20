Anika Jackson named new Solicitor General Loop Barbados

Attorney-at-law Anika Jackson is Barbados’ new Solicitor General.

Jackson was appointed on promotion to the post of Solicitor General, Solicitor General’s Chambers, Office of the Attorney General, with effect from June 1, 2023. She previously acted in that position for about nine months.

The former Deputy Solicitor General acted in various positions over the years, including Senior Crown Counsel and Principal Crown Counsel.

She was also the Deputy Registrar (Copyright Division) at Corporate Affairs and Intellectual Property Office as well as the Deputy Registrar of the Supreme Court at the Registration Department.

Jackson also held the post of Solicitor General and Chief Executive Officer in the Office of the Attorney General in Belize for two years.

The new Solicitor General received her Certificate of Legal Education from the Norman Manley Law School, Mona, Jamaica. She was admitted to the Bar in Barbados in 2001, and Jamaica in 2003.