Angelina Jolie travels to Yemen to aid refugees and renews call for humanitarian access in Ukraine

(CNN)Angelina Jolie drew parallels between refugees in Yemen and those suffering because of the war in Ukraine.

The star, who has for years worked closely with the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), shared that she had traveled to in a video on her verified Instagram account over the weekend.

“I’ve landed in Aden, to meet displaced families and refugees for UNHCR @refugees and show my support for the people of Yemen,” the caption read. “I will do my best to communicate from the ground as the days unfold.”

“As we continue to watch the horrors unfolding in Ukraine, and call for an immediate end to the conflict and humanitarian access, I’m here in Yemen to support people who also desperately need peace,” she continued.

“The situation here is one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with one civilian killed or injured every hour in 2022,” wrote Jolie who has served as a special envoy for UNHCR. “An economy devastated by war, and over 20 million Yeminis depending on humanitarian assistance to survive.”