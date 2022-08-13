Anderson Peters takes legal action against Harbour Master’s owners Loop Barbados

The Supreme Court of Grenada has granted a warrant allowing marshals to seize the Harbour Master party boat.

Attorneys representing Grenadian track and field star Anderson Peters and Kiddon Peters sought an order to seize the Harbour Master after he was allegedly injured in a brawl on the vessel on Wednesday night while attending a party.

Peters’ alleged attackers are said to be five Trinidadian nationals, who are employees of the Harbour Master’s owner.

Anderson Peters, won gold in the Men’s Javelin, World Athletics Championships, Oregon, July 23, 2022. (Photo by: Marlon Reid)

In the warrant for the Harbour Master’s arrest, Peters’ attorneys are seeking compensation for “personal injuries, in consequence of the wrongful act”.

Peters is seeking general damages for physical and mental distress, special damages, legal costs and any other compensation that the court sees fit.