Analysis: Russia may be on the brink of war. In Moscow, you might not know it

Moscow (CNN)Read most headlines coming out of the West around Ukraine, and the situation looks dire.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “could begin at any time”– US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “American citizens should leave now” — President Joe Biden. “The number of (Russian) troops is going up, while the warning time is going down” — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

In Kyiv, many embassies are advising their citizens to pack their bags and leave as fresh shipments of military aid — including pallets of US-made Javelin anti-tank missiles — arrive on the tarmac in Ukraine.

But in Moscow, it’s still possible to get a late booking at the swish Cafe Pushkin, although it’s a bit harder to get a table at another prime people-watching venue, Dr. Zhivago, a stone’s throw from Red Square.

That’s not to suggest the Ukraine crisis is not front and center in Russia.

