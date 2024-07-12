An epic weekend of pan ahead

Pan lovers across Barbados are excitedly preparing for the ultimate pan weekend!

The weekend begins on Friday, July 12 at 4pm with the Republic Bank Pan Yard Lime and culminates with Republic Bank Pandemonium on Sunday, July 14 at 2pm.

The Pan Yard Lime, in its second year, will be staged at the University of the West Indies Cave Hill campus under the spacious UWI graduation tent. The weekend’ marquee event, the Republic Bank Pandemonium will be held at the National Botanical Gardens.

Issuing the invitation to all present, recently at the media launch of the pan weekend at Republic Bank Speightstown, NCF Chief Executive Office Carol Roberts described the Republic Bank Pan Yard Lime as “the perfect space to come out, relax, lime after work, and just enjoy the sweet sounds of pan”.

The event features 10 steel orchestras from communities and schools, and is the culmination of strides made in the NCF Pan In Schools project.

The school and community orchestras tsking part include:

The Alleyne SchoolThe Lodge School Steel Orchestra Notes of Praise Steel Pan OrchestraChurch of the Nazarene Steel Pan Orchestra Heart Aflame Youth Band The Combermere School NIFCA Gold Awardee – Christ Church Foundation Steel OrchestraCollege Grads (previously the Barbados Community College Pan Ensemble) St Leonard’s Boy’s Secondary School Daryll Jordan Secondary School

They are all ready to put on a show.

The CEO also encouraged the general public to ensure they were at the Foundation’s third iteration of the massive family event, Pandemonium.

“The National Botanical Gardens becomes a musical paradise for that day, she said, as she thanked Republic Bank for their steadfast partnership for the golden anniversary of Crop Over and the past thirty years, harkening back to their days as Barbados National Bank.”

Republic Bank, the title sponsor of the events again this year have injected sponsorship valued at Barbados $176,000 into their success.

“By sponsoring the Republic Bank Pan Yard Lime and the Republic Bank Pandemonium events we are playing a pivotal role in the preservation of this unique artform”, said outgoing Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Anthony Clark.

Sunday’s family-friendly outdoor event features innovations including an additional, third stage, the Crop Over 50th Anniversary Iron Massive Steel, an even bigger Republic Bank Steel Band and an expanded children’s play area.

Patrons can also look out for some of their Crop Over favourites performing with the various steel groups.

Brucelee Almighty, Walkes, Lorenzo, Mikey, Nikita, Fadda Fox, Saddis, Biggie Irie, Lil Rick and Caribbean Soca Queen Alison Hinds will wow the audience, backed by the sweet sounds of pan.

The free event will also feature Calvary YPS Steelband, St Leonard’s Band and Choir, the all-female group Dejavu, Phoenix Steel, ZigE Walcott and Black Peppa, Liam Teague, Boogsie & XLR Band, Euphony Steel, and the NCF’s Barbados National Youth Steel Orchestra.

Patrons can also expect to see cultural characters on display as the Foundation continues to promote Barbadian indigenous cultural forms throughout the festival.

(PR).