American national seeking asylum ordered deported from Belize

Black Immigrant Daily News

A 32-year-old American national, who claimed that he went to Belize seeking asylum, has been ordered deported after he appeared in court.

The Magistrate Court heard that Gregory Aaron Brown of Connecticut, had been living in Belize illegally.

When he appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Tricia Pitts-Anderson on an immigration offence, Brown was handed a non-custodial sentence but was unable to pay a fine of BDZ$1,000 (One Belize dollar=US$0.49 cents).

A removal order has since been granted and Brown must be deported to the United States within two weeks of paying his fine or completing his sentence.

Donate At Caribbean News Service, we do not charge for our content and we want to keep it that way. We are seeking support from individuals and organisations so we can continue our work & develop CNS further.

NewsAmericasNow.com