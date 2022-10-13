‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

40 female students step into their future

Student responses about self raise alarm

Sagicor asking the right questions this Pinktober

BWA electrical upgrades in St Philip, St George, no supply disruption

Bajan water polo coach awarded scholarship to Hungary

Scotiabank donates US$30, 000 to I am a Girl

Hunger pains! Transport headache for School Meals is hurting students

Hot momma? All eyes on Rihanna’s loungewear release

Bayland Masters reclaim top spot in OBL-FIT

19-year-old wanted by police for questioning

Thursday Oct 13

29?C
Entertainment
Loop Entertainment

6 hrs ago

This image released by ABC shows contestant Willie Spence on the singing competition series “American Idol” in Los Angeles on May 2, 2021. Spence, 23, died Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 East near Chattanooga, according to news outlets, which cited a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. (Eric McCandless/ABC via AP)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A finalist on “American Idol” has died in a vehicle crash in Tennessee.

Willie Spence, 23, died Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 East near Chattanooga, according to news outlets, which cited a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and the truck driver wasn’t injured, the crash report said.

Spence, who was from Georgia, finished in second place on season 19 of “American Idol” last year.

The singing competition show released a statement on social media, saying Spence “was a true talent who lit up every room he entered.”

We are devastated about the passing of our beloved American Idol family member, Willie Spence,” the statement reads. “We send our condolences to his loved ones.”

Singer Luke Bryan, a judge on the show, said Spence “could change the mood instantly when he started singing.”

“He will truly be missed,” Bryan said on Twitter.

Related Articles

Entertainment

ABC announces revival of ‘American Idol’ next season

May 9, 2017 10:04 AM

T&T News

Comedian Errol Fabien involved in serious accident

October 6, 2022 09:37 PM

Entertainment

Triniboi Joocie brings soca to The Voice UK, makes it to second round

October 2, 2022 10:29 PM

Recent Articles

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Expert Kane speaks on local cybersecurity landscape

Community

40 female students step into their future

Sport

Shanice Beckford balances career, personal life and a booming career

See also

More From

Sport

Bajan water polo coach awarded scholarship to Hungary

Tyrese Beckles will be participating in the ICC programme from October 3 to December 9

Travel

Antigua Airways announces date for inaugural flight to Lagos

Tour packages on offer to sweeten the deal

Barbados News

Hunger pains! Transport headache for School Meals is hurting students

School meals woes affecting all students when deliveries are late

Entertainment

‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash

A finalist on “American Idol” has died in a vehicle crash in Tennessee.
Willie Spence, 23, died Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24

Sport

Matthew Wright jumps another 48 spots with 6th place finish in Asia

The event was held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan

Business

Food and Rum Junior Chefs semi-final cook-off this weekend

Eight to battle it out