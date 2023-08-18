American Airlines adds more winter flights to Barbados Loop Barbados

·6 min read
American Airlines adds more winter flights to Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
American Airlines adds more winter flights to Barbados

Additional Miami to Barbados flights will continue for the entire winter season

There will be no more attempt at social distancing on American Airlines flights. The airline said Friday, June 26, that it will start booking flights to full capacity next week. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)

American Airlines (AA) has announced a further expansion to its winter service to the Caribbean and Latin America from Miami International Airport (MIA), Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT).

In a statement today, AA said CLT to Eleuthera, Marsh Harbour and Georgetown, Bahamas expands to daily flights from February 15, 2024 to April 3.

DFW to Nassau, Bahamas expands to daily flights starting from February 15.

Source: American Airlines

From January 8 to April 3, AA will expand to two daily flights to Anguilla from Miami.

The MIA to Barbados and St Maarten flights expands to three daily flights from January 8 to April 3.

AA plans to operate three flights on a Saturday from January 8, 2024 to April 3 from Miami to Tortola.

Weather Alert: Saharan Dust causes a sinus nightmare

