American Airlines adds more winter flights to Barbados Loop Barbados

American Airlines (AA) has announced a further expansion to its winter service to the Caribbean and Latin America from Miami International Airport (MIA), Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT).

In a statement today, AA said CLT to Eleuthera, Marsh Harbour and Georgetown, Bahamas expands to daily flights from February 15, 2024 to April 3.

DFW to Nassau, Bahamas expands to daily flights starting from February 15.

Source: American Airlines

From January 8 to April 3, AA will expand to two daily flights to Anguilla from Miami.

The MIA to Barbados and St Maarten flights expands to three daily flights from January 8 to April 3.

AA plans to operate three flights on a Saturday from January 8, 2024 to April 3 from Miami to Tortola.