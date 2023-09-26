Amazon Warriors were deserving winners – Pollard Loop Barbados

Trinbago Knight Riders captain Kieron Pollard said the Guyana Amazon Warriors were “deserved” winners of the 2023 Caribbean Premier League.

The Amazon Warriors shot out the Knight Riders for 94 and raced to a nine-wicket win with 36 balls to spare.

The Knight Riders were bowled out in 18.1 overs with Keacy Carthy top-scoring with 38, with Dwaine Pretorious (4/26) and Gudakesh Motie (2/7) doing the damage.

“Making 94 in the first innings of a final was never going to be enough. I am disappointed with the result and a bit disappointed with the fellas. I thought we were spectacular throughout the tournament, we were beaten by the better team today, so well played Guyana,” said Pollard.

“They played consistent cricket and they are deserved winners tonight…Guyana deserved it more tonight. They have consistently played well, they finished on top of the log. They held their nerves and the way they played against Jamaica and came into the final, they were a better team,” he added.

Pollard assured Knight Riders fans that the team will be coming back strongly in 2024.

Summarized scores: Guyana Amazon Warriors 99/1 (Ayub 52*, Hope 32*; Hosein 1/21) beat Trinbago Knight Riders 94 all out (Carty 38, Deyal 16; Pretorius 4/26, Motie 2/7) by 9 wickets