Amazon Warriors to meet Barbados Royals in Women’s CPL final today Loop Barbados

Guyana Amazon Warriors secured their place in the Massy Women’s Premier League (WCPL) final through a comfortable nine-wicket victory against defending champions, Trinbago Knight Riders, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, on Saturday.

After winning the toss and batting first, the Trinbago Knight Riders struggled to make an impact throughout the innings and were bowled out for 72 in 17 overs.

The visitors had no problems as they chased the Knight Riders’ total with more than 12 overs to spare, thanks to Sophie Devine’s 200 strike rate knock. The Warriors replied with 78 for one.

Orla Prendergast struggled to get going on her WCPL debut, scoring nine from 10 balls before she was dismissed. Deandra Dottin kept the Knight Riders’ hopes alive as she dug in for 25 from 21 balls after Kycia Knight was dismissed for 13. But when the captain fell at 60 for six, it didn’t take long for the Warriors’ bowlers to finish off the hosts’ lower order.

The Warriors set their impression on the chase immediately, taking 11 runs off the first over in pursuit of 73.

Devine continued with her fine form to reach 38 from 19 balls, finishing the innings with a six to book a place in Sunday’s final against Barbados Royals.

Dottin had the only moment of enjoyment with the ball for the hosts when she dismissed Suzie Bates for a run-a-ball 18.

Captain Stafanie Taylor helped finish off the chase, coming in for an unbeaten 50 partnership with Devine to win the game inside eight overs. Taylor scored an unbeaten 17 from eight balls.

Summarised scores:

Trinbago Knight Riders 72 all out in 17 overs (Dottin 25, Kycia Knight 13; Ramharack 3/12, Patil 2/10).

Guyana Amazon Warriors 78/1 in 7.3 overs (Devine 38*, Bates 18*; Dottin 1/12).