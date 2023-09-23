Amazon Warriors beat Tallawahs to make CPL final Loop Barbados

The Guyana Amazon Warriors will contest the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) final after a convincing 81-run victory over the Jamaica Tallawahs in Qualifier Two.

The Tallawahs won the toss and opted to field first and they produced a disciplined bowling performance to ensure the Amazon Warriors were restricted to 182/6. Azam Khan produced the star knock in the Amazon Warriors innings, his 54 at the back end propelling Guyana to a competitive total.

The chase was always going to be a steep one for the Tallawahs and that equation became all the harder when they lost four wickets in the PowerPlay.

It was a position they never recovered from eventually succumbing to 101 all out.

The Amazon Warriors made a solid start in their batting PowerPlay, reaching 49 for the loss of one wicket. It could have been two but for the faintest of inside edges that saved Shai Hope from being dismissed lbw.

However, Saim Ayub departed for 20 immediately following the end of the PowerPlay, his miscued shot only finding Alex Hales at long-on.

Hope and Shimron Hetmyer struggled to add some attacking impetus to the innings but just when it seemed they were ready to accelerate Hope was caught on the boundary for 40.

Hetmyer followed shortly afterward for 31 – but Romario Shepherd and Azam Khan cashed in at the back end. Khan smashed a brutal 54 runs off 27 balls to give the Amazon Warriors momentum heading into the second half of the game.

If the Tallawahs were to chase the 183 to win, they needed a lightning start in the PowerPlay but they got the opposite of that.

Four wickets fell in the first six overs and the procession continued after the fielding restrictions had been lifted. All of the Guyanese bowlers got in on the act to ensure the Tallawahs were never in the contest.

Imad Wasim added a respectable unbeaten 43 but no one stayed with him as the Tallawahs were eventually bowled out for 101.

The Amazon Warriors’ victory means they will now contest their sixth Republic Bank CPL final where they will aim to win their first-ever title.

Summarized scores: Guyana Amazon Warriors 182/6 (Khan 54, Hope 40; Gordon 2/27, Springer 2/40) beat Jamaica Tallawahs 101 (Wasim 43*, Hales 15; Tahir 3/7, Pretorius 2/21) by 81 runs