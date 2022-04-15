Amazon is adding a 5% fuel and inflation surcharge

The content originally appeared on: CNN

New York (CNN Business)Amazon said Wednesday that for the first time in company history it will charge sellers a 5% fuel and inflation surcharge.

The e-commerce giant said the new fee will begin April 28 and is being imposed because inflation has worsened significantly in recent months.

“In 2022, we expected a return to normalcy as Covid-19 restrictions around the world eased, but fuel and inflation have presented further challenges,” Amazon wrote in memo that was provided to CNN by the company. “It is unclear if these inflationary costs will go up or down, or for how long they will persist.”

Amazon spokesman Patrick Graham told CNN that the fee surcharge applies only to fee rates paid by sellers that choose to use Amazon’s fulfillment services, which include storing, packing and shipping products. Others sellers that do not use Fulfillment by Amazon will not be impacted. News of the surcharge was first previously reported by Bloomberg News

