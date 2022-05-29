Amanda Reifer scores first Billboard #1 on Hot R&B chart | Loop Barbados

Barbados’ Amanda Reifer has copped her first #1 on the Billboard charts.

The single Die Hard by Kendrick Lamar, which features Blxst and Reifer, topped Billboard’s Hot R&B.

Kendrick’s album Mr Morale and the Big Steppers ranked number one on the Top 200 chart following its release on May 13. Including Die Hard, all 18 songs from the album graced the Top 100 list, also marking this new release Kendrick’s fourth No 1 album on the Billboard 200 charts.

Upon the release of the album, Reifer shared on her social media pages that she was extremely honoured to work with the Grammy awardee.

“Working with you has been the greatest creative experience of my life,” Reifer said on her Instagram.

Although this is her first Billboard No 1, the Bajan songstress has chart status. The former frontwoman for Cover Drive, scored three Top 10 hits in the UK and landed a No 1 with Twilight. In 2018, she parted ways with the groups and later signed with Republic Records in January 2022.

The singer-songwriter is known for her catchy, eclectic and diverse style, which is evident in songs like Crazy and Bag.

Interested in learning more about Amanda Reifer? Check out her socials!