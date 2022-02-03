Amalgamation of Government’s social services on cards | Loop Barbados

Government is planning to merge the social services departments under the Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs.

While speaking to the media on Wednesday after he was sworn in at State House, Minister Kirk Humphrey disclosed that Government intended to establish a Department of Family Services within a year. This means that all of the social services departments in the Ministry will now be under one ‘roof’.

Humphrey stated that upon assuming this new post, the restructuring of the ministry is a top priority.

“For me, some of the urgent priorities are the restructuring of the ministry. We have as one of our important mandates as a Government is to be able to make social services more acceptable to the people who need them so we intend to amalgamate all the various departments to form a Department of Family Services.

“I chaired that committee for the last few months for the cabinet of Barbados and Minister Cynthia Forde was on the committee, so we are pretty advanced on the restructuring of the social services. Hopefully, within a year, it is something that we can bring to the public. A reformed refashioned social services department where people who have to access these services are given a fair deal.”

The welfare department, the National Assistance Board, the Child Care Board and the National Disabilities Unit will be amalgamated into the new department.

Humphrey also revealed that plans are afoot to bring the family services department into the communities.

“The idea is to make the departments closer to the people. So, we intend to decentralise and to have family services departments at various points across Barbados so that when you walk into a building, you no longer walk into a welfare building, you no longer walk into a childcare building – you walk into a family services building, hopefully, close to your community,” Humphrey indicated.

“Nobody knows why you are going into the building, nobody knows the business. you walk into a building so they are going to be all over Barbados,” he continued.

Touching on his new appointment as Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, after previous serving as Minister of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy, Humphrey said he was simply returning”home”.

He has previously served as manager of the Child Care Board, was the director of the Constituency Councils and director of social policy planning.

“In many ways, I am just actually going home. I have been in this ministry for 12 years and I look forward to returning on building on the work that Minister Cynthia Forde would have done.

“I am happy to go back to a ministry that I know well. happy to go back to an area that I know well,” said Humphrey.