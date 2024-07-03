Altercation in Martindales Road turns deadly; One man dies at QEH

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is investigating a homicide which occured at about 2:30pm, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

According to police, a disturbance led to an altercation amongst a number of men in the area of Campaign Land, Martindales Road, St Michael.

During the altercation, one man received serious head injuries and was transported to hospital where he passed away receiving treatment.

He has been identified as 39-year-old Anthony Ricardo Dyer of Bannister Land, Martindales Road, St Michael.

Investigations ongoing.