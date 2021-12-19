Alpha Psi Beta! National footballer inducted into Honors Society | Loop Barbados

Another Barbadian athlete has achieved excellence on the United States collegiate circuit.

National footballer Nathan Skeete was recently inducted to the prestigious Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society, after an outstanding first year at the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC).

The former Combermere student received a soccer scholarship to NIACC last year and whilst holding down a starting place on the men’s soccer team, he was able to secure a 3.8 GPA, earning the attention of the 103-year-old national honor society.

The institution’s official invitation to Skeete described the illustrious quality of the organization and the reason for the Mount Brevitor resident’s selection.

“Nathan, you did it!

You’ve earned an invitation to become a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

You’re doing great work at North Iowa Area Community College- so great, that you’re in the top 10% of students on your campus. We’d like to officially invite you to become a member of the Alpha Psi Beta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

Since our founding in 1918, we’ve connected standout students like you with scholarships, mentors, and the resources they need to build the futures they want.

We’ve inducted more than 3.5 million members and have nearly 1300 chapters in 10 nations”.

Skeete expressed gratitude to those who recognized his efforts and selected him to be a part of the honor society, and said he is going to make the most of this splendid opportunity.

“I am thankful for the opportunity because it’s an opportunity to receive more scholarship money and an opportunity to meet new people, who can make a positive impact on my life”, said Skeete.

Skeete was one of five males received to the society, but the only person of African descent of the 2021 PTK inductees.

The Psychology major was as exceptional on the football field as he was in the classroom, scoring five goals and registering four assist in 14 games for the NIACC Trojans in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region XI Conference.

Skeete’s versatility, grit and technical ability saw him being named in the Region XI All-Tournament team, as well as the Region XI All-Region First Team.

The national midfielder said he intends to use these awards to attract interest from top schools, so that he may attend a premier university next fall.

“I feel ecstatic, because I can use this to move on to a top programme, a top four-year programme. It is a really good accolade to achieve.

I attribute it to hard work and also being open-minded because I switched coaches mid-season last year, so I had to work with a new coach, a coach who didn’t recruit me, so I had to learn about the new coach and adapt to him.

Being open-minded, tactful and helpful has helped”.

Along with progressing to university next fall, Skeete aspires to represent the senior national team within the near future, possibly for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League competition in March 2022.