Allstars Festival set to wow patrons at Haymans Market Loop Barbados

A spectacular weekend, March 15 to 17, awaits guests to the first AllStars Festival hosted by the Speightstown AllStars at Haymans Market.

Conceptualised by British Melinda Hughes a repeat visitor to Barbados, the Festival seeks to help revitalise the north of the island. It also provides opportunities for local artistes by pairing them with award-winning international performers.

Festival Producer Hughes is an opera singer and comedian whose operatic career took her to more than forty countries, singing over twenty leading roles. In 2014, she first visited Barbados to sing at the Holders Festival and fell in love with the island. For four years she curated the Cobblers Live series at Cobblers Cove and set up the non-for-profit Speightstown Allstars, a company encouraging collaboration between Barbadian musicians and visiting performers.

An opening Opera Gala on Friday, 15 March launches the AllStars festival weekend with a truly international line up featuring opera & Broadway hits. Performers include Sopranos Melinda Hughes and Barbadian, Shantal Martin, American, Tenor Todd Wilander and two male Barbadians Baritone, Nathan Richards and special guest Andre Hoyte. All accompanied by Trinidadian pianist Enrique Ali.

On Saturday, 16 March, Montana native Rich Hall will have guests roaring with laughter with his award-winning expertly crafted tirades and quick-fire banter that he is renowned for. He won the Perrier Award at the Edinburgh Comedy Festival and Barry Award, at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival making him one of the greatest comedians currently on the scene.

While on island, Hall will also run a private workshop for comedians culminating in their own final performance on 23 March at Cherry Beach, Speightstown.

Finally, Sunday, 17 March sees a showcase of musical talent from graduates of The Barbados Community College (BCC) in ‘Stars of the Future’. The evening’s performances are by current students and recent graduates, led by Abianna Fenty, Jessica Hunte, Jessica Rose, Darren Watson, Andreen McQueen and Marilyn Smith. These young vocalists and instrumentalists will enthral guests with a variety of selections from classical to jazz backed by the BCC ensemble.

Festival Producer Melinda Hughes explained: “In my 10 years of visiting Barbados I’ve met incredible performers and artistes. I am excited to see Barbados taking cultural tourism further into the international arena. It’s a huge unique selling point. It’s about encouraging visitors to immerse in the country’s culture and understand what is available in, and through the arts on the island. I also want to thank corporate Barbados for making this happen.

She continued: “Along with the excitement of performing in Barbados, I wanted to ensure professionals who came onboard were also committed to providing local performers with the opportunity to hone their craft. When I invited Rich Hall, he jumped at the chance of sharing his experience and is delighted to host his comedic masterclass. I am also looking forward to my operatic masterclass session with students from the vocal faculty at the Barbados Community College. The networking and relationship building could possibly lead to international exchanges.”

The festival captured the attention of corporate Barbados who have invested in helping to celebrate the unique talent Barbados has to offer. Jarleth Burke, Legal Counsel at Digicel stated: ‘Digicel is delighted to be the title sponsor for Sunday’s event, ‘Stars of the Future’, not least because of its focus on youth. The event organisers have arranged a super showcase for the talents and potential of younger people in our community. We are very pleased to be part of it and wish all participants every success.”

Other sponsors include The Sandpiper, Sotheby’s and Republic Bank and Barbados Today.