Alleyne School principal reassigned to Combermere Loop Barbados

Principal Julia Beckles has begun the new academic year as principal of The Combermere School, as she has been reassigned from The Alleyne School.

During a recent online meeting with Alleyne School stakeholders, Beckles, who has been a staple at the St Andrew-situated educational institution, revealed that she had received official correspondence from the Ministry of Education to commence work at The Combermere School from September 1, 2022.

She said:

“I greet you on this day August 31 with some news I hoped not to have shared with you too soon but today is the day that I must say to you that I have been reassigned as principal of the Combermere School effective September 1, 2022.

“I say reassigned because I always understood that I was appointed to the Ministry of Education but assigned to Alleyne School and what that meant, in fact, is that at any time I could be reassigned.”

President of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) Neesa Alleyne described Beckles as a wonderful influence on the PTA.

“We can truly say that Ms Beckles has been a wonderful influence on the PTA, she has been at every meeting, she encourages us, she continues to inspire us and we then inspire ourselves to do great things to assist The Alleyne School.”

Alumni President Deidre Cox said that the former principal was a gem to the school and by extension the Alumni Association.

“Every now and then you get the opportunity to meet some special people in this world; I have been fortunate to have met one in the form of Julia Beckles, principal of The Alleyne School.

“Julia has been a gem to the Alleyne School and by extension, the Alumni Association, her love for students, her love for learning, her love for leadership and those qualities have endeared us- the school, the alumni and the members of the association that she serves and worked so closely with over a number of years.”

“Thirty-two years at The Alleyne School, eight years as Principal is no mean feet. We have benefitted tremendously from having her on our side. We know that she will do really well, we have learnt so much from what she has offered us and we really will take that forward as we move into the future,” she stated.