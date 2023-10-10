‘All-time high’! Animal dumping at ‘epidemic’ proportions in Barbados Loop Barbados

Animal dumping and neglect in Barbados “is at all-time high. We’re at the stage, I would say, it’s an epidemic on the island at the moment.”

This is coming from the Director of Be Their Voice Charity Lavern Beresford.

She said animal lovers are feeling the burden financially, emotionally and mentally when they encounter strays across the length and breadth of this island.

“It becomes very frustrating for the people who care about the animals and we’re seeing them on the streets and we’re unable to help, and that’s the major thing.

“People ask us all the time, and we see animals, we want to help but where do we put them? We have to leave them on the streets. And because there is a lack of penalties and fines [being enforced] for allowing these animals to roam or for dumping animals, the situation is just going to get worse.”

The animal rights activist said Barbados is now at the point where “there are dumping grounds, very well-known dumping grounds in Barbados, where people go daily, they pull up their trucks or their SUVs or their vehicles and they literally dump animals out on the streets, in gullies, in fields, because there are no [enforced] penalties, no [implemented] fines. So you can do these things because you know nothing is going to happen to you.

“A dog or cat, they don’t work. How are they supposed to feed themselves? It then becomes a people problem, because somebody finds the dog and then what do you do with them? All of the shelters are full.”

Adding insult to injury she added, “We need the regulating of breeders… because every single dog that we spay and neuter, there is a breeder out there who is producing 20. So the situation is so dire here that it becomes very sad. And this also highlights that this is a people problem, not just an animal problem.”

At the time, Beresford was speaking as part of the panel on popular radio show ‘Down to Brasstacks’ on Sunday, October 8, 2023.