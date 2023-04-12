All Stars first to face Pic O De Crop judges Loop Barbados

All Stars will be the first calypso tent to face Pic O De Crop judging.

The judging dates for this year’s Pic O De Crop competition were finalised last Thursday during a meeting at the National Cultural Foundation (NCF).

The deadline for tent registration was on the same day, April 8, at 4 pm and by that time, all six calypso tents were signed up.

During a brief meeting with event producer Aja and tent managers, dates were pulled, by the managers, for calypsonians in the various tents to face the judges. The judging dates span a one-week period during the Crop Over Festival starting on Sunday, July 16 and ending on Sunday, July 23.

The first tent to face the judges will be All Stars on Sunday, July 16. They will be followed by Super Gladiators on Wednesday, July 19.

Next up is Shinning Stars who will face the judges on Thursday, July 20 while the following night, Friday, July 21, will be Stray Cats’ turn. House of Soca will be judged on Saturday, July 22.

On Sunday, July 23, De Big Show will be the last tent to judge. At that time, the names of the 17 Finalists, to face reigning Calypso Monarch Quon, will be announced after the judges deliberate.

Venues and times will be made public at a later date.