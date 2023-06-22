All schools to close at 1 pm Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT ) has advised that all schools will be open today until 1 pm.

According to Chief Education Officer, Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw, the METVT has been advised that the opening or operation of school will not be affected by adverse weather during the period stated above.

The METVT therefore urges all staff and students travelling to their respective schools to exercise caution as they traverse across the various routes.

Those taking examinations are also asked to travel safely to their various centres.

The METVT will update the public on any further steps that should be taken.