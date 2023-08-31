All Out On Loop: What do the fans in Barbados love about CPL? Loop Barbados

Fans love the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

How is Loop certain about this?

Well, the proof is in the pudding or was at Kensington Oval on August 30, 2023.

Some supporters actually flew in just for last night’s fixture – the debut of Phase 3 of CPL matches at Kensington Oval. Included in this set of extremely supportive fans were Natosha Reidl and Keenul Patel. They “beat hurricane Idalia in Florida and ran through Miami International Airport” (MIA) to make sure they caught their flight into Barbados on time. The pair landed about three hours before they turned up at the Oval in Bridgetown in their pink Royals jerseys.

Loop also met a family of 12 who flew in from Guyana on InterCaribbean just to support the Royals.

In from the UK for one week now, one British fan said that as a lover of cricket, he could not resist the chance to mix vacation with cricket and copped the tickets for the match as soon as he found the fixture. It was him, his wife, son and daughter sitting right along the boundary. Asked what was a highlight of CPL for him, laughing he said, “The atmosphere! There is even a frog on the field. We don’t see that at Lords!”

So what do the fans love about CPL on the whole?Watch the video and see!

(Video credit: Dreaming Cloud Films)