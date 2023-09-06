All Out on Loop: 10am game gave children a chance to see their idols Loop Barbados

Guardian Life donated 1,600 tickets in Barbados for the nation’s youth to attend the 10am matches at Kensington Oval, and some parents, guardians, camp counsellors and cricket clubs took full advantage of the offer.

When Loop interviewed young Caribbean Premier League (CPL) fans it was evident that the children, especially the young cricketers were so happy for the opportunity and enjoyed every minute of seeing their favourite cricketers on the field. Some even got signatures and signed shirts after the match from players.

Young cricketers from various clubs on island including Windward and Passage Road to name a few, were up front and centre watching the fixture on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

In addition to parents, one ecstatic Warrior fan who was in full costume said she is happy for the early morning, “It’s nice that the children dem can have the experience of cricket, because I think we need cricketers to represent the West Indies and this would encourage them to see what’s going on and say, ‘Okay, I would like to be a cricketer, you know?!'”

