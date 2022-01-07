‘All is well in St Lucy,’ says BLP candidate Peter Phillips | Loop Barbados

“All is well in St Lucy.”

This assertion is coming from the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) candidate for St Lucy and the last sitting member of parliament for the northern constituency, Peter Phillips.

“Happy to be part of this team BLP,” he said he is here to let the rest of Barbados know, “You do not have to worry about St Lucy for I’ve been in town too long. I have spent many years in the trenches and last night a campaign was launched in St Lucy with a gospel concert and before you could spit we in this party were getting bused left, right and center.”

He said, deemed the “The Finisher” by one of his party colleagues in the midst of criticisms from the opposition, he is happy to be the finisher for St Lucy.

“I know that when you are a finisher you end something…and I intend with the help of the people of St Lucy to end the political career of my opposing candidate. I will not allow that person to reign terror on the people of St Lucy.”

Having learnt that the DEMs say Phillips “knocks bout” in St Lucy, he said he does not consider that to be a blemish on his record but “an endorsement from the opposing party.”

Admitting he tunes into his opponents’ meetings because “you have to know what your opponent is doing, I research because it arms you to fight the battle,” he said, the first speaker said the last representative “knocked bout here” and the residents of St Lucy “gave me a chance. That’s all right, cause it says I was around the people.

“Where has the president of the DLP now come from? Dropping in St Lucy claiming she born and raised. She ain’t knock bout there at all. She just fly in. She’s an import, just fly in hoping she gets a chance.”

But he said he is confident that “like the people of St Lucy, people will reject her and the DLP again.”

Phillips said that the opposition has to “understand that people in all constituencies are not stupid. They reigned terror on this country three and a half years ago… They are in confusion and want to confuse you the people.”

Records compared

Looking at the record of the previous administration in their 10 years, he said Barbadians received no VAT refunds, no income tax refunds, had no buses to travel on, garbage was all around houses, “they did nothing to uplift you and they return to tell you vote for them that the BLP doing nothing. How can the Mia Mottley-led administration not do anything?”

Comparing records, he said that in the past three and a half years, Barbados got 33 new buses and “I was happy to be part of that team….

“We worked hard on the behalf of the people of Barbados. This Labour Party works hard on behalf of the people.” He asserted, “They are happy with us, everywhere I canvass the people are happy.” He said even some of his canvassers out in the field are saying “the response is amazing”. And he asserted he is hearing the same thing coming out of all other constituencies across the island. “People are saying you are doing a great job.”

Calling the opposition “misfits”, he said, “DEM rest ain’t ready. The BLP is ready to resume its work that it has been doing.” He said that this team has been tried and tested in the past three and a half years, “we had COVID to deal with, still dealing with that. We had ashfall to deal with, freak storm, hurricane Elsa… and we met people in the field whose houses were damaged by Tomas in 2010.” He said in St Lucy there were repairs and rebuilds completed already but he promised, “Every single person affected by Elsa will be helped. We will continue the work to restore homes when returned to power on election night…

“We do not shirk from work.”

Confident of a repeat in St Lucy he said the BLP’s leader has proven she is indeed a leader and “we cleaning up the north on January 19th starting at the very top with St Lucy!”

Phillips was speaking on the platform last night, Thursday, January 6, to launch Dr Romel Springer’s campaign in St Andrew.