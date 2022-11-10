All-female Air Canada crew touches down in Barbados Loop Barbados

It’s not a first of its kind but it’s still such a rarity to find and experience in the flight industry – an all-female crew.

An all-female crew touched down at Grantley Adams International Airport off of Air Canada. The ladies came on board a B787-8 and for some that made this event even more special. One airport worker told Loop News, “It’s not a first. It’s just rarely seen especially for a 787.

“There have been instances in the past where it has occurred but it’s very infrequent.”

The flight was AC966 at it landed at 1:07 pm on November 2 in Barbados from Toronto’s Lester B. Pearson International Airport in Canada.

