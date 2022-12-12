All 4 Palisadoes road crash fatalities were from one community Loop Jamaica

The police have confirmed that four persons from one St Andrew community died from injuries they sustained n a motor vehicle crash on the Palisadoes main road in Eastern Kingston on Sunday morning, December 11.

The deceased have been identified as:

o Rosemarie Roberts-Banton, 57, of Seaview Gardens, Phase 1, St Andrew;

o Zachery Heslop, 18, of Seaview Gardens, Phase 1;

o Delroy Grant, 53, a taxi operator of Seaview Gardens;

* Camille Stephenson-Grant, also of Seaview Gardens, Phase 1, Kingston 11.

Reports from the Harbour View police are that about 5:45 am, Grant was driving his Toyota Succeed motorcar along the roadway when on reaching the vicinity of the round-a-bout, a collision occurred with a Toyota Prado Land Cruiser motor truck.

The police and the fire department were alerted and all six injured persons were transported to hospital, where Roberts-Banton, Heslop, Grant and Stephenson-Grant were all pronounced dead.

The two occupants of the land cruiser motor truck were treated and released.

Investigations are ongoing into the incident.