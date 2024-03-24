Alison Sealy-Smith returns as Storm in Marvel’s X-Men 97 Loop Barbados

Acclaimed actress Alison Sealy-Smith has reprised her iconic role as Storm in Marvel’s highly anticipated X-MEN 97 series.

X-MEN 97 premiered on Disney Plus on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

The beloved Barbadian actress, renowned for her talent and versatility, has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide with her portrayal of the powerful mutant Storm. Her return to the role in X-MEN 97 marks a thrilling moment for fans and is a testament to her enduring impact on the entertainment industry.

The Barbados Film & Television Association (BFTA) lauded Sealy-Smith’s glorious return as Storm.

“Alison Sealy-Smith’s portrayal of Storm has been nothing short of legendary, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to see her return to the character in X-MEN 97,” said BFTA President Jamal Slocombe.

He added “Alison has given of yeoman service to the development of the cultural sector in Barbados, even foregoing her acting career to advance the interest of practitioners. Even in this light, we owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to her”.

Alison Sealy-Smith’s return as Storm in X-MEN 97 is poised to captivate audiences and reignite the beloved superhero franchise’s timeless magic.