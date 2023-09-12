Alison Hinds, Trisha Tannis among UWI honorary degree recipients Loop Barbados

A Barbadian soca icon, an esteemed businessman and the head of Barbados’ private sector body will be designated with honorary degrees from The University of the West Indies (The UWI) during its upcoming Class of 2023 graduation ceremonies.

Alison Hinds, Ian Hickling and Trisha Tannis will join hundreds of of students at the Cave Hill Campus on October 21. They are among 14 persons to be conferred across the Five Islands, Cave Hill, St Augustine, Mona, and Global (formerly Open Campus) campuses.

Alison Hinds has left an indelible footprint on the regional music scene.

Born and raised in England until she was 11, she then moved to Barbados where she found her love of Caribbean music like Calypso and Reggae. At the tender age of 17, she became a lead vocalist for the band Square One which won multiple awards with hits like Ragamuffin, Aye Aye Aye and Faluma. After forming her band, her most successful international song, Roll It Gal, peaked at #52 on the Billboard R&B charts in 2006.

She is an acknowledged trailblazer for women in the industry and 2014 saw her appointed Caribbean International Federation of Business and Professional Women Goodwill Ambassador.

In 2018, she received the designation ‘Barbados Cultural Ambassador’ from Prime Minister Freundel Stuart and joined Rihanna as the only other woman to be so designated.

Another female pioneer comes in the form of Trisha Tannis. She is an experienced strategic finance professional, the Managing Director of the Unicomer (Barbados) Group – and the first woman appointed to that office within the Unicomer Caribbean and Latin America Group.

Elected unopposed to serve as President of the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) in May 2019, Tannis ably steered the organisation and worked with the Government of Barbados during the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdown. In 2021, she became the first woman to chair the Barbados Private Sector Association (BPSA). Under her leadership, the Association worked with government to stabilise the cost of basic food items and stave off the inflationary effects of the war in Ukraine and the global supply chain.

Honouree, Ian Hickling came to Barbados via Eritrea and Nepal. The New Zealander opened and still leads a commercial medical device factory, with a team of 260, he develops and manufactures intraocular lenses.

Lenstec is one of the leading export manufacturers in Barbados with manufacturing technologies and processes designed and built in-house by Lenstec’s engineering staff – many of whom are graduates of The UWI.

Its proprietary lens manufacturing technologies, including micro-precision lathes, mills, polishing equipment, and moulds, enable the company to produce premium lenses with reduced variability to help improve surgical predictability. Currently, more intraocular lenses are made with Lenstec technology worldwide than any other systems.

As Lenstec’s President, Hickling was invited by Export Barbados to serve on the Life Sciences Oversight Committee to oversee the development of a life sciences industry in the country, under the Bio-Island initiative to develop Barbados as a biotechnology hub in the region, exporting to the world.

Hickling will be bestowed a Doctor of Science, meanwhile Tannis and Hinds will receive a Doctor of Laws and Doctor of Letters respectively.

The annual tradition of conferring honorary degrees commemorates outstanding contributions made by individuals to their communities and the wider society.