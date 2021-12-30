Alex Mitchell and the Bajan Free Party are back for Elections 2022 | Loop Barbados

Having cleared the air after supposed rumors were afloat that the registration fee had risen from BBD $250 to $1,000, the Bajan Free Party is expected to divulge their slate of candidates tomorrow, December 31.

Bajan Free Party has a big black bag…

Alex Mitchell, President of Bajan Free Party, who is running for St Michael South, said that he and one colleague were at the National Housing Corporation building in Country Road today, December 30, not to pay but to get the record set straight.

“We came to make sure that the fee was $250, because there are rumors that it is $1,000.”

Speaking to the media on the outside of the building, he said that their candidate slate is to be finalised tomorrow and it will be “more of a coalition” because of the short-timing. He admitted that prime minister Mia Amor Mottley’s announcement of elections on Monday, December 27, caught his Party unawares. He confessed, “a lot of members are overseas” and he posited they will not be able to return by Monday, Nomination Day, January 3. In addition to that, he said that a lot of people spent money on the VAT Holiday and for Christmas, and then this came and “hit” them too before another payday.

However, he stressed that since its formation in 2012, the Bajan Free Party will not back down or shy away from this race.

Mitchell urged, “we are dealing with the truth. We will answer any question, we are not dodging anything.”

He insisted that during the political debate for the 2020 by-election in St George North, though he was censored, he does not believe that has hindered their chances this time. He said in the past others may have had a red or yellow bag, “but guess what? Bajan Free Party has a big black bag…”

The party president said the Party’s logo is ‘Freedom of information, speech, transparency and of the press’ and they practice such. “We are answering any question, at any time about all government departments”.

As all parties gear up for the polls come January 19, 2022, he said he hopes for Bajan Free Party to have equal access to the media. He claimed that they have been blacklisted from a media house and a radio programme, but he urged, “the people need the truth and we have the truth. We don’t have what they call a manifesto, we have an affidavit and the affidavit that we giving the people of Barbados is the truth, and we will take on any challenges with the truth.”

Asked about the Party’s platform, he added, “We need a financial audit from every government department” to trace funds. He said Barbadians were “promised a lot in manifestos that have not manifested…[so] the only way we can solve this is with the truth.”