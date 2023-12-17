Alert: Upper-level trough predicted to bring afternoon showers Loop Barbados

A flash flood watch has been issued for Barbados throughout this afternoon as showers threaten.

This alert message is valid from 12pm, Sunday, December 17, 2023 and will be UPDATED/TERMINATED at 6pm today or sooner if conditions warrant.

A flash-flood watch is issued when heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time (generally less than 6 hours) could result in flash flooding within the watch area. It does not mean that flooding will occur, but it is possible.

Rainfall accumulations of 25.0 to 40.0 mm from intense showers are anticipated throughout the afternoon as an upper-level trough enhances pockets of cloud development across the island.

This activity could generate some flooding in flood-prone areas.

The Barbados Meteorological Services predicts possible moderate to significant:

Soil erosion on bared or scarred land surfaces.

Water settlements on roads and fields which may lead to commuting delays and possible isolated diversions.

Increases in water levels of existing water bodies (e.g ponds etc.).

Marginally invasive excess water on roads, fields, storm drains/water canals and on property.

Residents and visitors should also be aware that this alert level could elevate to red.