Alert Update: Flash flood watch escalated to warning Loop Barbados

[Update: 9:50 am, October 10]

The flash flood watch has been upgraded to a flash flood warning by the Barbados Meteorological Services.

This alert message is valid from 9:45 am Monday, October 10, 2022 and will be updated or terminated at 12 noon Monday, October 10, 2022 or sooner if conditions warrant.

A flash-flood warning is issued when rapid flooding due to heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time (generally less than 6hours) is occurring or is imminent in the warning area.

Explanation:

A favourable mid to upper-level environment has been enhancing convection around the island.

Maximum rainfall accumulations reaching up to 35 mm have been observed across eastern portions of the island, mainly St Philip and Christ Church. As the morningcontinues further accumulations of 25.0 to 50.0 mm are anticipated in heavy to violent showers.

Due to the saturated nature of the soils further shower activity is likely to cause flooding.

[Original story: 8:40am, October 10]

The entire island is now under a flash flood watch.

The Barbados Meteorological Services issued the weather alert minutes ago and it is valid from 8:30 am today, Monday, October 10, 2022 and will be updated or terminated at 12 noon today, or sooner if conditions warrant.

Reason

A favourable mid to upper-level environment has been enhancing convection around the island.

As a result, maximum rainfall accumulations of 20.0 to 40.0 mm in moderate to heavy showers are possible throughout the morning.