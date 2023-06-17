Al Pacino, 83, is a father for the fourth time Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Al Pacino, 83, is a father for the fourth time
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Entertainment
Loop Entertainment

15 hrs ago

FILE – Al Pacino, winner of the Hollywood supporting actor award for “The Irishman,” poses backstage at the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Nov. 3, 2019. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Al Pacino is a father for the fourth time.

Pacino’s publicist, Stan Rosenfield, confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that the actor, 83, and 29-year-old Noor Alfallah welcomed a son named Roman.

No other details, including when or where the baby was born, were released. The news was first reported by TMZ.

He is Pacino’s fourth child and first with Alfallah. Pacino has a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with actor Beverly D’Angelo.

Pacino and Alfallah reportedly began dating last year. She describes herself as a “raconteur” on her Instagram page and her IMDB page notes that she’s a producer on two movies currently in post-production, including “Billy Knight,” starring Pacino.

Pacino’s baby news follows close on the heels of that of longtime friend and fellow actor Robert De Niro. A representative for the 79-year-old actor confirmed last month that De Niro had become a father for the seventh time.- AP

