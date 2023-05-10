Akia hospitalised after hit-and-run, appeal for witnesses issued Loop Barbados

An 18-year-old girl is in a hospital bed in excruciating pain following a hit-and-run accident at the Brighton junction in St George two nights ago.

The accident happened after 10 pm when the vehicle in which Akia John-McQuilkin was a passenge,r was struck on her side as it turned by Brighton Farmers Market. The driver of the second vehicle, only described as a blue 4×4 truck, did not stop at the scene.

Akia had to be freed from the vehicle when the Barbados Fire Service officers arrived and used the Jaws of Life apparatus. The response came from the Bridgetown Fire Station.

Akia is hospitalised with four fractured vertebrae in her neck. Her neck is dislocated and she cannot move her hands. “She is in a lot of pain,” stepmother Carisia-Ann Francois told Loop News.

Sounding very close to tears, Francois said, “We have to speak to the neurosurgeon today.” She said the family’s hope is that something can be done to help Akia regain mobility in her arms. “So surgery may be on the cards, but we have to wait and see what is said today.”

Akia’s partner who was driving received bruises to his face and soft tissue damage. Carisia said, “He got discharged from hospital but he is torn up about this.”

Carisia is placing the time of accident as around 10:15 pm on Monday night, May 8, 2023. The Fire Command Centre got the call for their assistance at 11:35 pm. At this time, Akia’s family, including her father Omar ‘Marzville’ McQuilkin is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the accident or seen the other vehicle fleeing the scene or since it fled the scene to come forward and help with the investigations into the matter.

Persons can contact police at emergency number 211, crimestoppers at 1-800-TIPS or Akia’s family at (246) 268-6650 and (246) 251-4924 .

On social media, Marzville has shared the news with his 126K followers hoping for any witnesses to come forward as well. Akia is his oldest daughter. Fellow entertainers have started to send their love, thoughts and prayers for Akia’s health, healing and speedy, full recovery. These include Hypasounds, Rupee, Fantom Dundeal and others.