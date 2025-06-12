blinking-dotLive updates,

Firefighters work at the site of a plane crash in India's northwestern city of Ahmedabad [Amit Dave/Reuters]
  • Air India Flight 171 has crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad in India, carrying at least 242 people, local authorities say.
  • Authorities in London confirmed that the plane was due to land at the city’s Gatwick Airport at 6:25pm local time (17:25GMT).