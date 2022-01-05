Air Canada suspends service to Antigua, Grenada, St Kitts, SVG, others | Loop Barbados

Air Canada suspends service to Antigua, Grenada, St Kitts, SVG, others | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Air Canada is suspending its service to several Caribbean destinations.

This was confirmed in a release posted on the company’s website earlier today, January 5.

These suspensions will take effect on January 24 until April 30, 2022.

The affected Caribbean destinations include:

Antigua and Barbuda
Curacao
Aruba
Exuma
Grenada
Bermuda
Grand Cayman
Santo Domingo
Cuba
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Saint Maarten
St Kitts and Nevis

The service to Samana and Puerto Plata have also been suspended.

“To help ensure that Canadians are not stranded abroad, Air Canada plans to operate a number of one-way commercial flights from affected destinations in order to return customers at the suspended destinations to Canada,” the airline said in its statement.

Travellers affected by the temporary suspension have been given the assurance that full refunds will be issued.

Air Canada said: “Our team will be contacting any impacted customers and processing refunds in order of departure date. Eligible customers will receive an invoice as confirmation of their refund once it has been issued.”

Travellers are reminded that travel restrictions remain in place and as such, they must present proof of vaccination and have a negative COVID-19 test before boarding an international flight bound for Canada.

