Air Canada Cans Over A Dozen Caribbean Flights

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Jan. 10, 2021: Air Canada is suspending flights to over a dozen Caribbean destinations until April 30 as the pandemic rages on and the Canadian government puts the brakes on international travel.

Air Canada has suspended flights between January 24th and the end of April are flights to: Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, Samaná, Curaçao, Exuma, Grenada, Puerto Plata, Santo Domingo, Bermuda, Grand Cayman, Havana, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Martin/Sint Maarten, and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Many of the suspensions take effect just weeks after flights launched. Air Canada’s flights from Toronto to George Town, Exuma, only resumed in mid-December.

Behind the flight suspensions is a drop in demand for travel fueled by the rapidly spreading omicron variant and governments encouraging people not to travel unless necessary.