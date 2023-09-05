Aidonia would happily do a Tiny Desk-style performance Loop Barbados

Aidonia is full of surprises and the fact that he would willingly and excitedly do an unplugged, live band sit-down session is just another one, he let out the bag recently.

“Me? I ready to do something like dat!”

In front an audience of tens of thousands in his home island of Jamaica at the Chris Brown and Friends Show on the night of Sunday, August 27, 2023, he recently announced that his wife is pregnant with their baby.

However, just less than 24 hours before, he was in Barbados on Saturday, August 26, when Loop chatted with him briefly ahead of his Summa Fest 2023 performance.

Chatting about how excited he was to be delivering a different styled set for the Barbadian crowd for the first time though he has performed on island numerous times in the past, he was thrilled to change up his delivery and be accompanied by the live Ruff Kutt Krew band.

that would that would definitely work…

His exuberance to offering his catalogue with a live band, led Loop to ask Aidonia, real name Sheldon Lawrence, what does he think of a Tiny Desk-style concert for Dancehall? Tiny Desk Concerts is a video series of live concerts hosted by NPR Music at the desk of All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen in Washington, D.C. It’s when fans get to hear and see their favourite artists up close and personal, with the autotune and digital theatrics stripped away. It’s just the singer, musicians and the music in its purest, rawest form.

Without hesitation, Aidonia said he could fully endorse such and would definitely want to participate.

“It’s a great vibe. That’s a different type of performance. That would definitely work for dancehall and it’s a whole different flavour…”

He said that because fans and listeners like innovation, he believes they too would welcome it. “You know people like difference. Them a see dancehall inna annuda light dey so, so that would, that would definitely work…

“It ah go work. It ah go nice.”

Aidonia departed Barbados on the morning of August 27, to make it back to the Land of Wood and Water in time for the Chris Brown Show.