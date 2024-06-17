AI-exposed sectors experience productivity surge Loop Barbados

Sectors more exposed to AI are experiencing almost five times (4.8x) higher growth in labour productivity, according to PwC’s inaugural 2024 Global AI Jobs Barometer.

The report, which analysed over half a billion job ads from 15 countries, suggests that AI could allow many nations to break out of persistent low productivity growth, generating economic development, higher wages, and enhanced living standards.

The report finds that for every job posting requiring AI specialist skills (like machine learning) in 2012, there are now seven job postings. PwC research also finds that growth in jobs demanding AI skills has outpaced all jobs since 2016, with postings for jobs requiring AI skills growing 3.5x faster than for all jobs.

The findings also highlight economic opportunity for labour forces: jobs that require AI skills carry up to a 25% average wage premium in some markets.

Skills sought by employers are changing much faster in occupations more exposed to AI, with old skills disappearing – and new skills appearing – in job ads at a 25% higher rate than in occupations less exposed to AI. To stay relevant in these occupations, workers will need to demonstrate or acquire new skills..

Zia Paton, Digital Solutions leader, PwC in the Caribbean, stated:

“AI is reshaping the global labour market, promising economic growth, job expansion, and the emergence of new industries. However, this shift calls for upskilling workers and strategic investments in digital and AI for organisations to thrive in the AI era.”

She continued:

“Our recent Caribbean Digital Readiness Survey found that 45% of respondents in the Caribbean now see AI as the most critical technology to their company’s strategy today. Caribbean businesses should continue to keep AI high on the strategic agenda; AI provides much more than efficiency gains. It offers fundamentally new ways of creating value, including a nearly fivefold productivity growth in sectors more exposed to AI such as financial services, information technology and professional services.”

