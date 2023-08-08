Ahlena offers memorable glam on Kadooment Days Loop Barbados

Ahlena Vaughan is a saving grace to hundreds on Grand Kadooment Day.

Despite the consistent showers today, a light illuminated from her mobile kiosk nestled in the car park of Williams Towers in Warrens, St Michael.

All the Barbies and Kens jumping with Aura Experience flocked to Ahlena for anything beauty related. From a full face, a touch up, lashes, to body glitter, you were in good hands.

The Glam and Glitter Bar by Barbados Beauty was visited by masqueraders from as early as 8 am.

Ahlena told Loop she introduced her mobile station five years ago and she remains the sole provider of her services in the area. She can be annually found wherever Aura Experience gathers, but her services are available to all.

The Glam and Glitter Bar has been steadily welcomed by many Aura masqueraders, especially tourists who were ill prepared for the jump to the Mighty Grynner Highway.

“My idea was to have a mobile station for people to come and get glam during the breakfast time.

“People from overseas who jump don’t think about this kind of stuff and don’t walk with this kind of stuff, so instead of getting a really expensive appointment and trying to get here, I thought let me get it to them,” she revealed.

She brought a much needed service to the Kadooment Day meeting point and has amassed regulars over the years.

“I leave home at 4:30 am and I have everything packed from two days in advance,” she told Loop Lifestyle.

“Some people are return customers and that’s really crazy because a whole year later to find people coming back to me and saying ‘Oh I remember you from last year and I got my makeup done’ – it feels good,” Ahlena continued.

For all of those chipping down to the Mighty Grynner Highway or participating in any other carnival worldwide, her solid advice is – “Enjoy yourself, be safe and wear sunscreen!”