Agrofest devoted to promoting Bajan talent Loop Barbados

The annual Agrofest agricultural exhibition is not only committed to supporting persons in the agricultural industry, but all industrious sectors in Barbados.

This year, Agrofest carries the theme “Securing Our Roots Through Agriculture” and the Barbados Agricultural Society (BAS) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) James Paul disclosed that his committee will be “securing our roots” as it relates to home-grown talent.

Speaking to Loop News ahead of the new highlight event – a reggae show featuring the Rite Side Of Red band – on Friday, February 23, Paul revealed that he was interested to see the response from patrons.

“We want to see what the response would be this evening to our reggae show, we have some very good artistes on and all local Barbadian artistes.”

The BAS CEO vowed to continue supporting talented Barbadian entertainers and talents.

“One of the things that we want to stick to is looking at home-grown talent,” he professed.

“We want to stick to the whole idea of securing our roots and certainly we think that sticking to the home-grown talent helps and I think that people would appreciate alot what they would hear in terms of the music in itself,” he indicated.

That’s not to say Agrofest is not growing its Caribbean and Latam linkages with Cuba joining to fold this year. There are also exhibitors from Suriname and Guyana along with Barbados’s best and most entrepreneurial.