Agrofest 2024 off to a great start Loop Barbados

The 2024 edition of Agrofest is off with a bang!

Under the theme, “Securing Our Roots Through Agriculture”, the three-day annual exhibition kicked off yesterday, Friday, February 23 at Queen’s Park, in the City, with much fanfare.

Parents and children flocked to the doors from early, many of them first took advantage of the ticket booths stationed at the Ministry Of Education carpark and Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) pasture.

They were numerous displays from persons in the agricultural sector including arts, crafts, animals, food, drinks, plants, and household items. The younger crowd however, gravitated more towards the toy sections and various rides available.

Speaking to Loop News, Barbados Agricultural Society (BAS) CEO James Paul reported “pretty good” attendance, despite the absence of schools due to mid-term break. Paul also noted an increase in exhibitors this year.

” I would say based on the attendance today for the first day, I think that we did very well. Of course, the disappointment is that we were not able to have the schools as we did about three years ago, but I think we did very well, I think the attendance has been pretty good among the public.

I think that generally people are responding well to the event so it’s an improvement and it continues to improve. It is attracting alot of attention and more people at the same time. We were at just around 220 exhibitors last year so we had an improvement this year.”

Paul disclosed that stalls were better laid out this year, in an effort to create more walking space for patrons.

“I think that the stalls are better laid out than it was before, there is more space for people to walk despite the fact that they were 250 exhibitors and that is something of course that we feel pretty good about.”

“What we have been doing is basically splitting up some things. For instance, we don’t have a big entertainment area but we still have a lot. When you look at it, we’ve been able to utilise Queen’s Park much better so you have different areas in which all the kids are around. I think that in that way when you spread it out more people are able to benefit and that is the aim at the same time, trying to ensure more people benefit,”he also explained.

The BAS CEO cited bigger participation in the livestock show this year, particularly with the cattle show.

“This year I think we’ve seen a bigger participation in terms of livestock especially with the cattle show, I think it’s going to be very interesting and the sheep show as well. I think that our livestick exhibits are looking better and as we go on that is something that we will work even harder on.”

Paul also revealed that the return of the bird show in the Queen’s Park Steel Shed was thoroughly welcomed by patrons as well.

“I think that seeing people happy about what is happening and what is being portrayed is good. We still have to do some improvements, I will tell you that, but I’m happy overall.”

He added:

“I think that those are some of the highlights from this weekend because when you see people start to perform and the quality of the exhibits are improving despite the challenges that you have, I think that is something good.”