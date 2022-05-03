Agriculture CEO warns gov’t: Look local before bringing in Guyana | Loop Barbados

One agriculture chief maintains that food products that can be accessed locally should not be imported, whether from international or regional countries.

Addressing Barbados’ prospective agricultural partnership with Guyana in an interview with Loop News, Barbados Agriculture Society CEO James Paul said in relation to produce like yams and sweet potatoes:

“We produce these goods here! And one of the biggest daggers in the back of the industry that can be put is when we allow food to be imported in this country whether from the Caribbean or wherever and at the same time compete against our local producers because it will be sending the wrong signal to our local producers at the same time.

“They deserve to be protected by the Government which is there to represent them and we should not have a situation where we have our local producers having to compete with foods from other destinations,” he asserted.

When Agriculture Minister Indar Weir met with Guyana’s Minister Zulfikar Mustapha back in March of this year to discuss a partnership as a means toward food security and sustainability, Weir reportedly noted that Guyana has a key role to play as it can provide Barbados with pest-resistant planting material, especially where there is heavy demand for such, as is the case with cassava, avocados, citrus fruit, peanuts and coconuts.

Meanwhile, Minister Mustapha agreed that Guyana could support Barbados’ thrust for self-sufficiency and could help fill any gaps where local production did not meet demand. He said Guyana could supply much of the produce that he saw on sale at Farmers’ Markets he visited and Guyanese can provide produce of consistent quality and at good pricing, including rice, avocados, citrus fruit, peanuts, coconuts, oranges, pineapples, and even shrimp.

Mustapha, however, quickly indicated that shipping costs continue to rise exponentially and are now more than the food costs; noting that shipping would continue to increase and Guyana’s farmers too will have to pass them on in the form of lower pricing, but shipping had been offsetting the improved pricing.