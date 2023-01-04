Agriculture CEO reports 2022 as a hard year for farmers Loop Barbados

The Barbados Agricultural Society (BAS) will be working even more closely with farmers in 2023 to ensure that they reap the benefits of their hard work.

Speaking to Loop News today, Wednesday, January 4, during a site visit at Queens Park, The City, Barbados Agricultural Society Chief Executive Officer James Paul revealed that the society will be hosting a meeting this Saturday January 7, to discuss the difficulties farmers faced in the previous year.

“We are having a meeting this Saturday at Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Center in which we are inviting poultry farmers to come out because that is big to us. We have in terms of the fact that we’ve been hearing issues among the farmers and this year has been a very hard year.

Describing 2022 as ‘a very hard year’, Paul said that the issues farmers have been facing surround feed, pricing, as well as a build-up of stocks of poultry, especially among small farmers.

“One of the things that we’ve heard recently when talking about the Price Compact is the impact that it has been having and we’ve also talked about the whole quest with feed, the feed company will be there, all of these things we want to look at to see what other impediments farmers are facing.”

“Right now I would say that there is a challenge right now happening that we are noticing a build up in stocks of poultry, especially among those small farmers. I have small farmers calling [me] and these are persons who see about 2,000 birds or less at a time, the markets are not there, there are problems in terms of payments and those things.”

He contended:

“There are a lot of issues, so we want to have that meeting on Saturday certainly to review what has happened and to see what suggestions can be made to government as to how we can address some of the issues that farmers are facing.”