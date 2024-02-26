Agricultural sector experiencing issues with production for Agrofest Loop Barbados

Agrofest demonstrated that persons in the agricultural sector are currently facing challenges as it relates to producing an adequate supply of meats and crops.

Speaking to LoopNews, during Agrofest which took place over the weekend, Barbados Agricultural Society (BAS) CEO James Paul revealed that some agricultural exhibitors experienced issues this year with producing enough for the annual three-day agricultural exhibition.

“This year some agricultural exhibitors had issues and they had problems but you know, the sector is going through some unusual times so we have to have patience and work with them.”

He explained that persons who produce meats as well as crops were experiencing these issues, therefore he was not “seeing the abundance as he would like”.

“For instance in terms of meats we don’t have enough agricultural produce as we would like and even in the root crops. I mean we have root crops here, but I don’t think I’m seeing the abundance as I would like to see so that is something we want to work on for next year and in terms of trying to synchronize harvesting at the same time.”

Solution:

Paul went on to suggest that persons synchronize harvesting around the Agrofest calendar in order to produce an adequate supply of crops.

“Synchronize harvesting like for instance even in terms of root crops trying to grow in sync with when Agrofest is approaching and also in terms of production.”

“Production last year coming in to this year has not been what it should be and we are still seeing some challenges for the sector in terms of getting agricultural production on a consistent basis back up to where it should be.”