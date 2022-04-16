Ages 40 and up BARP recognised | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Association of Retired Persons has expanded its scope to include those preparing for retirement.

Effective April 20, persons 40 years and older will qualify for BARP membership.

President Marilyn Rice-Bowen announced the official sign-up date will coincide with Member-Fest, an extravaganza at the Mervue House, Hastings, Christ Church headquarters where existing and new members are welcomed.

“We are expecting bumper numbers,” remarked the BARP president during the press conference.

Rice-Bowen detailed that recognising the organisation’s lowered age, they are targeting not only retired persons, but those preparing for pensionable age. Forthwith, the organisation will be simply referred to as BARP.

She added that from April 20, new applicants will pay $75. Life insurance will also now be an optional benefit to members, indated the BARP president.

“Prior to [Wednesday, April 20], and one was seeking to join barp, one had to pay the joint membership fee which was $65 plus the insurance which was $58 and if you were now coming into BARP for the first time, the $10 joining fee so $133.

“Those persons who are joining BARP for the first time effective April 20, they will pay $75 to join barp. so the life benefit is now optional,” she noted.

Nevertheless, Rice-Bowen encouraged members to take advantage of the life benefits offered. She revealed that between 2020 and 2021, approximately $1.5 million was paid to 307 families by insurance companies.

“The life benefit is paid at death and it is a sum of $5000 and most time persons only pay two or three years but their families are guaranteed $5000 at death,” she said, adding that members between 40 and 59 can apply for health insurance for themselves and their families.