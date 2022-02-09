Age 25 was a defining moment in Mia Amor Mottley’s life | Loop Barbados

The age 25 was a pivotal point in the life of Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.

Barbados’ first female prime minister, won her first 30-0 victory in 2018, but that was not where it all started for the leader who has grown in popularity globally over the past two years, especially.

She got into politics 32 years ago at the age of 23, but it was what happened two years into her journey that the world is now seeing truly shaped her leadership and motivates many of her ‘out of box’ ideas and initiatives.

As the country considers amending the age-old Constitution to lower the age for persons to be considered to run in elections as candidates and to be considered as senators, PM Mottley shows how age 25 was a defining moment for her and thus 18 can be that for others.

Now with three decades of expertise and experience under her belt and two landslide victories, in her second and possibly final term in office as prime minister, she wants to create the space and make a path for persons even younger than 23 years old to get into this arena.

Making the case that young people, as young as 18 years old, can be part of the way forward for Barbados, she showed her growth throughout politics as a prime example of giving young people a chance.

Speaking in parliament on February 8, 2022, debating the Constitution (Amendment) (No.) Bill 2022, she reminded persons, “I came to this office at a very young age now.

“I first became a candidate at the age of 23. I ran in my first election at the age of 25 and that was old. I lost it.”

But that did not stop her in any way, of course.

Mottley said that she was granted another opportunity through that loss that she believes redounded to her benefit and in some way, the benefit of the country and region significantly in the end.

Talking about turning an ‘L’ into a ‘W’, she said: “I was appointed to the Senate at that age (25) and people felt that I was one of the youngest senators to serve then, and what I learnt by participating in Senate, I maintained is largely responsible for my own career in public life, because in the Senate as one of two Opposition senators, I had to be prepared to speak on any and all matters that came to the floor of the Honourable Senate.”

And she showed that she was surrounded by her peers in the Upper House and even in the Lower House at that time.

“…I would have served as a young minister as well, and when I became Minister of Education at 28, and Liz Thompson, the Deputy President of the Senate, I should perhaps say now, was 30, and the President was 32 or 31 when he came into Cabinet.

“We had a Cabinet that was full of young people, and there were those at the time who wondered how such young people can handle the ministries of education and health and that we might even have been too green for such heavy portfolios. I would like to think that in both instances or in all three instances that we proved them wrong.”

Prime Minister Mottley, then Minister of Education was the one behind EduTech, amongst other efforts, changes and new initiatives.

Hammering home the point that Barbados has been led by young minds in the past as a way of pushing her agenda to see even younger minds in the hallowed halls of the two Houses of Parliament, she added:

“Indeed the former member for St Michael North who has now left us after decades of distinguished service, I refer to the Honourable Ronald Toppin, would have been a year or two older than me. So all of us were basically under the age of 35.

“And therefore, Mr Speaker, it gives me great pleasure today, to correct a wrong that really ought to be corrected and this Honourable Chamber is using the opportunity to correct it, not only for the Senate but for the House of Assembly.”

Mottley also during her just concluded election campaign said that it was another personal experience at age 25, which led to one of the BLP’s 2022 housing promises.

Becoming a homeowner at 25, and through speaking to young people in today’s modern day Barbados, the leader said that’s where the idea for the $3,000 grant for legal fees for first-time homeowners in the 2022 Manifesto came from.

In a Twitter space, in recent weeks, she shared that this Manifesto promise too is for the young citizens of this country.

“Most young people, including myself, I bought my first house at 25 and I had the deposit for the property and I had all of that and I got the mortgage, it is only lucky that I came from a legal background and therefore, as a professional courtesy, the lawyers didn’t charge me fees on the other side, but I can’t imagine what it would have been like if I didn’t have the benefit of that, and to that extent this has been motivated by my interaction with young people and beginning to understand that sometimes you to give people a helping hand up and this is our way of doing so.”